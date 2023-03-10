Poco X5 5G launching in India 14th March

Poco has announced that it will be launching its Poco X5 5G smartphone in India next week on the 14th of March. The handset was made official last month and it is already available in some countries.

The handset will be available from the 14th of March at 12PM on Flipkart, as yet no details on pricing have been unveiled.

All eyes are on the All Star. 👀 Latest in line, the POCO X5 5G is all set to launch on 14th March at 12PM on @flipkart.

Save this link now 👉🏿 https://t.co/uMfXEeRzFu#The5GAllStar pic.twitter.com/0208FTsVO9 — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 9, 2023

As a reminder the handset will come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the handset is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G mobile processor.

The device will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it also features a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The new Poco X5 will have a range of cameras which will include a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 lens, there is also n 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 lens. On the front of the device, there will be a 13-megapixel camera for making video calls and for taking Selfies.

We will have more details on the handset when it launches in India next week, along with some information on pricing etc.

Source GSM Arena





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals