Poco X5 5G smartphone unveiled

Yesterday we heard about the new Poco X5 Pro smartphone, Poco also announced another device with slightly different specifications, the Poco X5 5G.

The Poco X5 5G comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G mobile processor.

The device comes with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it also features a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The Poco X5 comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and there is a triple camera setup on the rear.

On the rear of the handset, we have a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 lens, there is also n 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 lens.

The handset is available in a choice of three colors, Black, Blue, and Green and pricing starts at $219 for the 6GB of RAM model.

You can find out more information about the new Poco X5 5G smartphone over at the Poco website at the link below.

Source Poco





