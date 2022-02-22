Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone leaked

The new Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone has been leaked, the handset will be made official at Mobile World Congress later this month.

Poco will be unveiling the device at a press conference on the 28th of February, the leak has revealed a number of specifications on the handset and also some photos.

The device was listed on Amazon, the listing has now been removed, but it revealed many of the specifications on the device.

The new Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone will come with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display that will feature a 120Hz refresh rate. The exact resolution of the display was not listed, but we would expect it to be at least Full HD+.

Other specifications on the handset include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage. There was no information on whether the storage was expandable.

The new Poco X4 Pro smartphone will come with a range of cameras, on the back of the handset there is a 108-megapixel camera, plus an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. As yet we do not have any details on the front camera.

The device will also feature a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with 67W fast charging, it will come in a range of colors including, yellow, black, and blue.

Source Pocket Lint

