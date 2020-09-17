Geeky Gadgets

Poco X3 smartphone headed to India next week

Poco X3

The new Poco X3 NFC smartphone was unveiled recently and now a slightly different version of the handset is headed to India next week.

The handset will be called the Poco X3 and it will apparently have a larger battery and come with 8GB of RAM, the rest of the specifications are expected to be the same.

The specifications should include6.67 inch LCD display that features a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution.

Plus a Snapdragon 732G mobile processor and 8GB of RAM instead of 6GB and a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage.

We will have full details when the device is made official next week on the 22nd of September.

