Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Poco X3 Pro smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

By

Poco X3 Pro

We heard about the new Poco X3 Pro smartphone earlier today and now we get to find out some details about the handset in a new video.

The unboxing video below for Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Poco X3 smartphone and it range of features.

The handset comes with a Snapdragon 860 processor, a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage.

The device features a 6.67 inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, it also has a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Poco X3 comes with a 20 megapixel front camera for Selfies plus a a 48 megapixel main camera and it features an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 2 megapixel depth and 2 megapixel macro camera. It also has a 5160 mAh battery and fast charging.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets