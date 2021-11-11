Geeky Gadgets

Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Poco recently announced their new Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone and now we get to find out more details about the handset in an unboxing and hands-on video.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a good look at the new Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone and it range of features, lets find out more details about the device.

As a reminder, the new Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810G mobile processor and 4GB or 6GB of RAM, there are also two storage options 64GB and 128GB. If you need some more storage then the handset features a microSD card slot for expansion.

The device features a 6.6-inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 33 W fast charging. The device can be fully charged from zero to 100 percent in just 59 minutes.

The handset comes with a range of cameras which include two cameras on the back which include a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies.

The new Poco M4 Pro martphone will retail for €230 for the 4GB version and for €250 fore the 6GB model.

