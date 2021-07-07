Poco M3 Pro 5G gets unboxed (Video)

Earlier this week we heard that the new Poco M3 Pro 5G was launching in the UK on the 8th of July and now we get to find out more details about the handset in a new video.

The unboxing video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the design of the Poco M3 Pro 5 and also some of its features, lets find out more about the device.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.5 inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging, the device has a range of cameras which include a 48 megapixel main camera, 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. On the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

The handset will be available in the UK from tomorrow the 8th of July and the 4GB of RAM and 64GB model will have a RRP of £179, it will be available for an early bird price of £139. The 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will have an RRP of £199, it will be available for an early bird price of £159.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

