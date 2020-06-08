Poco F2 Pro smartphone gets taken apart

The Poco F2 Pro smartphone launched recently, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 865, popup Selfies camera and more.

We recently saw a durability test video of the handset and now we have another video, this ones gives us a look inside the device.

The handset comes with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, plus 6GB or 8GB of RAM and either 128GB of 256GB of storage.

On the front of the handset there is a popup 20 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a quad camera setup with one 64 megapixel camera, a 13 megapixel, 5 megapixel and 2 megapixel camera.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

