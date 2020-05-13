Poco F2 Pro smartphone gets official

Xiaomi has launched a new smartphone under its Poco brand, the Poco F2 and the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor.

The handset come with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the device comes with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The new Pocco F2 Pro comes with a range of high end cameras, on the front of the device there is a 20 megapixel pop up camera for Selfies and video calls.

On the back of the handset there is a quad camera setup with one 64 megapixel camera, a 13 megapixel, 5 megapixel and 2 megapixel camera. The handset also comes with a 4700 mAh battery and 30W fast charging.

Pricing for the new Poco P2 Pro smartphone will start at €499 for the 6GB model and €599 for the 8GB model.

Source Mi

