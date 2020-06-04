Poco F2 Pro gets durability tested (Video)

The new Poco F2 Pro smartphone launched last month, the handset comes with a popup selfie camera and .67 inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, plus a Snapdragon 865 and 8GB of RAM.

Now we get to find out how durable the new Poco F2 Pro smartphone is in a new video from JerryRigEverything.

The handset is put through a number of tests including a scratch test on the display, a burn test and also a bend test lets see how it does.

As we can see from the video the handset started to get scratches at levels 6 and 7 which is pretty much the same as the rest of the handsets available on the market.

The device also did fine in the burn test with no permanent damage to the display, although the popup camera did have some issues but recovered in the end. The Poco F2 Pro also did OK in the bend test with no permanent damage to the handset.

Source and image credit JerryRigEverything

