PocKit pocket modular computer



PocKit is a new modular computer made for the real, physical world, offering users a powerful, versatile Core, you can attach BLOCKS, the modular components of the computer which can be combined in a wide variety of different combinations to offer a versatile solution to suit almost any application. Check out the video below to learn more about the PocKit modular computer which is still under development.

“Pockit goodness + a tiny Raspberry Pi module. This video shows me quickly assembling and using a Linux PC, then transforming it into a handheld. So, Pockit’s real-time interaction with Blocks can now be married with the accelerated capabilities of a Linux-capable processor. The video (1st item) shows various possibilities with this combination.”

Features of the PocKit modular computer include :

– STM32 + ESP32 Dual-Processor

– 24+ feature BLOCKS ready to use in seconds

– Compact and beautiful casing for real-world

– Rapid coding for applications

– WiFi + BLE, ready for IoT use

– Instant connection with magnetic-snaps

– Rechargeable Li-Ion battery

– Easily modifiable for hacking

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet for the PocKit modular computer, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. In the meantime over to the official PocKit modular computer website to register your details and be kept up-to-date on new developments as they happen.

Source : PocKit : Liliputing

