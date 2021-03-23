Malboro & Kane have taken to Kickstarter once again to launch their second-generation multitool in the form of the Claw 2.0 pocket multitool. Building on the design of the original the Claw 2.0 includes 10 useful features including a Flint striker, screwdriver, bottle opener, precision hex, chisel blade end, flat headed screwdriver, keychain attachment, box cutter and more.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $29 or £21 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Claw 2.0 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the Claw 2.0 multitool project review the promotional video below.

“We’re a five-time creator with four successful campaigns under our belt. Through our brand beginnings in crowdfunding and on our website, MalboroKane.com, we’ve shipped over 150,000+ packages to many thousands of happy customers, so we know how to get your Claw 2.0 to you exactly how you want it.”

“In order to ensure complete transparency, the samples you can see on the campaign are final production samples, made in the same way yours will be. We’ve done many months of prototyping to make sure that the final design is perfectly tested, polished and perfected so you get the best from us.”

Source : Kickstarter

