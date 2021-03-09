CubeLamp versatile, magnetic pocket light from $63

The CubeLamp is a small yet powerful adventure light equipped with a magnet, rugged design and LED light capable of producing 800 lumens. Designed in Italy the small light comes complete with a touch switch which close in the dark together with custom LED lenses, an integrated magnet, waterproof USB-C charging port and more. Powered by a 2000mAh battery, the CubeLamp is a 5-watt, high-powered LED designed for adventurers, cyclists and EDC.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $62 or £46 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the CubeLamp campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the CubeLamp light project review the promotional video below.

“CubeLamps covers up to 90° of range in front of you. Whilst throwing a light beam focused on your path, the wide flood beam will illuminate your peripherals. Be seen by others, means more safety. With just one touch you can change the desired light mode, ranging from 800 Lumens to an Eco-Flash mode for longer runtime.”

“CubeLamp is more than a powerful light. The LED that underpins its function is more efficient and thus eco-friendlier than a standard light or lamp. Using minimal energy, stretching out over a longer period of time without any eco-destructive batteries.”

“Our goal in designing CubeLamp was not to create something unnecessarily complex. Rather, we wanted to create something as simple as possible. Shockproof, dust-proof, and water-proof is what makes this handy lamp indestructible. Problem finding your flashlight in the dark? CubeLamps glowing Logo is the solution.”

Source : Kickstarter

