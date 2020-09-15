The Nano Seax EDC pocket knife is a small multitool equipped with a knife, a bottle opener, a screwdriver, cable stripper, and paper cutter, all contained in the same tool. In addition, it’s possible to adjust the screwdriver bits, increasing its uses even more.

“Have you ever imagined a knife that has a multitude of uses and is easy to carry around? Barbecue, camping, outdoor, work, office, leisure, unexpected situations, emergency… A best friend would accompany you everywhere, and NanoSeax evolved from this idea. What’s the point of a multi-purpose tool if it is too heavy or big to carry around with you?

NanoSeax contains a series of elements that allow you to carry out functions such as, peeling fruit, grating cheese, spreading butter, opening tins, removing pegs/stakes, scraping wood, stripping and cutting cables …making it a practical multipurpose tool for everyday use. “

– length closed: 2.75in (70 mm)

– length open: 4.64in (118 mm)

– total thickness: 0.35in (9 mm), with central screw 0.47 in (12 mm)

– edge length:1.77in (45 mm)

– blade thickness: 0.11in (3 mm)

– blade material: steel hardness 440C 58-60HRC

– this body material: steel hardness 420 40-50 HRC

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals