Plitos mosaic wall tiles lets you add concrete, wood and natural moss

If you are looking to spruce up your interior you may be interested in a new mosaic wall tiles consisting of wood, concrete and natural moss. The unique mosaic tiles can be arranged in a wide variety of different ways to create an exciting array of different effects depending on your needs. They are eco-friendly and available in multiple sizes and designs and an online design application allows you to create your perfect display before ordering.

Each backer will have access to the configurator to make a panel depending on their needs and pledge. Where you can select the colour, size and number of mosaic tiles and moss blocks you would like to include in your design.

“We are Plitos and despite we new on Kickstarter, we are completely ready to start production immediately after reaching the goal. We have finished sketches from product designers, supplies of materials are established and production is prepared. After the campaign ands, we will provide backers with all information about the progress of production and shipping.”

Mosaic wall tiles

If the Plitos crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Plitos mosaic wall tiles project review the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $49 or £40 (depending on current exchange rates).

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the mosaic wall tiles, jump over to the official Plitos crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

