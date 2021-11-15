Paper Guardian eco-friendly refillable notebook

The aptly named Paper Guardian is a new refillable eco-friendly notebook specifically designed to reuse paper and help save trees and help stop deforestation. Created by the design team at Adjustable Bag, they have returned to Kickstarter and already blasted past their required pledge goal thanks to over 300 backers with still 17 days remaining.

Perpetually refillable notebook to fight deforestation

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $49 or £37 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We are designing Paper Guardian to be virtually indestructible so it won’t need to be thrown away. However, if for some unknown reason you’d like to discard it, it contains minimal pieces that can be easily taken apart for recycling. Paper Guardian is designed to last a lifetime so that you’ll never have to buy another notebook again.”

With the assumption that the Paper Guardian crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Paper Guardian eco-friendly notebook project watch the promotional video below.

“Paper Guardian will be made out of 100% recycled polypropylene. We have a few factories lined up and ready to produce Paper Guardian as well as it’s packaging. These all meet the required ISO standards for environmental impact and safety.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the eco-friendly notebook, jump over to the official Paper Guardian crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

