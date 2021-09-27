PlayStation System Software Updates development Q&A

PlayStation gamers interested in learning more about the PlayStation System Software Updates rolled out this month and what you can expect for the PlayStation 5 console in the coming months. Our sure to enjoy the Q&A session featuring Hideaki Nishino on developing the PlayStation System Software Updates which bring tweaks, improvements and enhancements every month to the PlayStation platform.

Earlier this month Sony rolled out new PlayStation system software updates for the PS5, PS4 and the PS Remote Play App bringing with it a number of new features. Including enhancements to the PS5 console experience as well as 3D audio support for built-in TV speakers and of course the highly anticipated addition of support for PlayStation M.2 SSD storage expansion. Enabling the PS5 to store and play PS5 games, PS4 games, and media apps directly from the expanded high-speed storage that can be installed yourself.

PlayStation 5 system software update with SSD support

“I sat down with Hideaki Nishino, SVP of Platform Experience, to get the scoop behind some of the new features, including 3D audio for built-in TV speakers and M.2 SSD storage expansion on PS5. We also discussed mobile app updates like Share Screen on PS App, which started rolling out yesterday on iOS and Android.”

“Nishino-san: Yeah, absolutely. 3D audio has been a key part of our vision for PS5: delivering a really immersive experience not just through visuals but audio as well. When I turn on 3D audio for TV speakers, it sounds different. It’s difficult to describe, but I hope everybody will try it and experience it.”

“Nishino-san: As we have many PS4 users today, we saw various console usage patterns. We launched PS5 in two forms: one comes with the disc drive and one comes without. We really wanted to provide customer choice — that was the concept. We knew any capacity we put into the machine as storage, one day you’ll hit the capacity. We wanted to provide options. It was important for us to enable upgrade capability for users. We designed the M.2 SSD feature back in 2018. At that time, we were not sure if Gen4 SSDs were coming up or not, but we believed they were.”

For answers to all the important questions regarding PlayStation System Software Updates jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : PS Blog Q&A : Sony

