PlayStation Store Extended Play sale now on

PlayStation gamers looking to pick up a few bargains this month may be interested to know that Sony has announced the start of its new Extended Play sales promotion on the official PlayStation Store. For a limited time you can enjoy savings on a wide range of titles including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition (PS4 & PS5, 60% off), Deathloop Deluxe Edition (PS5, 50% off), NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle (PS4 & PS5, 71% off) to name just a few.

Upgrade to the most stylish version of Deathloop with the Deluxe Pack! Assassinate in style with classy character skins, premium weapons, and two trinkets to buff your gear.

Deluxe Pack Content:

• “”Party Crasher”” Colt Character Skin

• “”Sharp Shooter”” Julianna Character Skin

• Transtar Trencher unique weapon (PS5 Exclusive)

• Eat The Rich Tribunal unique weapon

• .44 Karat Fourpounder unique weapon

• Two Trinkets (equippable buffs)

Become Eivor, a mighty Viking raider and lead your clan from the harsh shores of Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England. Explore a beautiful, mysterious open world where you’ll face brutal enemies, raid fortresses, build your clan’s new settlement, and forge alliances to win glory and earn a place in Valhalla. England in the age of the Vikings is a fractured nation of petty lords and warring kingdoms. Beneath the chaos lies a rich and untamed land waiting for a new conqueror. Will it be you?

