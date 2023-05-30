PlayStation Showcase 2023 full event for your viewing pleasure

If you missed the official PlayStation Showcase 2023 this week you will be pleased to know that it is now available to watch in its entirety providing all the news, gameplay trailers and new hardware unveiled by Sony at this years event. As you would imagine there is plenty of news and games for the recently launched PlayStation virtual reality headset as well as new games from the top studios.

During the event Sony teased its new PlayStation Project Q handheld games console providing the first look at this interesting new hardware. Unfortunately Sony did not mention a launch date, pricing or detailed specifications for the handheld which is code-named Project Q until it launches sometime in the near future.

PlayStation Showcase 2023

“The PlayStation Showcase delivered tantalizing first looks at all-new games in development and updates on upcoming titles by PlayStation Studios and our third party friends. With the show running over an hour and over thirty titles being revealed, there was a lot to absorb. If you want to relive the Showcase, you can rewatch it below.”

Source : Sony



