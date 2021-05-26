Days of Play PlayStation Store sale now on

PlayStation gamers looking to save a few bucks on PlayStation games and be interested to know that the Days of Play PlayStation Store sale is now on providing discounts on a huge range of PlayStation games. Starting today May 26th 2021 and lasting two weeks, Sony is offering discounts on a wide-ranging PlayStation titles including The Last of Us Part II Standard Edition, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Standard Edition and NBA 2K21 Standard Edition. The Days of Play PlayStation sale finishes on Wednesday, June 9th at 23.59pm (local time).

Listed below are a small selection of the games available in this month’s PlayStation 2021 sale. For a complete list of all the available discounted PlayStation sale games jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4™ & PS5™

Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition

Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – Deluxe Edition

Conan Exiles – Architects of Argos Pack

Conan Exiles – Blood and Sand Pack

Conan Exiles – Debaucheries of Derketo Pack

Conan Exiles – Jewel of the West Pack

Conan Exiles – Riders of Hyboria Pack

Conan Exiles – Seekers of the Dawn Pack

Conan Exiles – The Imperial East Pack

Conan Exiles – The Riddle of Steel

Conan Exiles – The Savage Frontier Pack

Conan Exiles – Treasures of Turan Pack

Conan Exiles – Year 1 DLC Bundle

Conan Exiles – Year 2 DLC Bundle

Darksiders III

Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition

Darksiders III – Digital Deluxe Edition

Darksiders III – Keepers of the Void

Darksiders III – Season Pass

Darksiders III – The Crucible

Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Family Feud®

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5

Far Cry New Dawn

Fast Food Costume Pack

FIFA 21 NXT LVL EDITION PS5™

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Edition

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers

FINAL FANTASY XIV® Online – Complete Collector’s Edition

FINAL FANTASY® XIV: Shadowbringers™ Collector’s Edition

WWE 2K Battlegrounds

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition PS4 & PS5

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition PS4 & PS5

Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 & PS5

Yoku’s Island Express

Source : PlayStation Blog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals