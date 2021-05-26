Days of Play PlayStation Store sale now on

PlayStation gamers looking to save a few bucks on PlayStation games and be interested to know that the Days of Play PlayStation Store sale is now on providing discounts on a huge range of PlayStation games. Starting today May 26th 2021 and lasting two weeks, Sony is offering discounts on a wide-ranging PlayStation titles including The Last of Us Part II Standard Edition, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Standard Edition and NBA 2K21 Standard Edition. The Days of Play PlayStation sale finishes on Wednesday, June 9th at 23.59pm (local time).
Listed below are a small selection of the games available in this month’s PlayStation 2021 sale. For a complete list of all the available discounted PlayStation sale games jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.
Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War
Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4™ & PS5™
Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition
Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™
Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – Deluxe Edition
Conan Exiles – Architects of Argos Pack
Conan Exiles – Blood and Sand Pack
Conan Exiles – Debaucheries of Derketo Pack
Conan Exiles – Jewel of the West Pack
Conan Exiles – Riders of Hyboria Pack
Conan Exiles – Seekers of the Dawn Pack
Conan Exiles – The Imperial East Pack
Conan Exiles – The Riddle of Steel
Conan Exiles – The Savage Frontier Pack
Conan Exiles – Treasures of Turan Pack
Conan Exiles – Year 1 DLC Bundle
Conan Exiles – Year 2 DLC Bundle
Darksiders III
Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition
Darksiders III – Digital Deluxe Edition
Darksiders III – Keepers of the Void
Darksiders III – Season Pass
Darksiders III – The Crucible
Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Family Feud®
Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
Far Cry 4
Far Cry 5
Far Cry New Dawn
Fast Food Costume Pack
FIFA 21 NXT LVL EDITION PS5™
FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™
FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Edition
FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers
FINAL FANTASY XIV® Online – Complete Collector’s Edition
FINAL FANTASY® XIV: Shadowbringers™ Collector’s Edition
WWE 2K Battlegrounds
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition PS4 & PS5
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition PS4 & PS5
Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 & PS5
Yoku’s Island Express
Source : PlayStation Blog
