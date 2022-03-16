PlayStation March Mega Sale 2022 now on

Sony has today announced the start of its new PlayStation March Mega Sale which is running from March 16, 2022 onwards offering a huge variety of savings on PS4 and PS5 games from the official PlayStation Store. Including games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe on PS4 and PS5, FIFA 22 on PS4 and Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition PS4 and PS5.

A few examples of games on offer in the latest PS Sale.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Season PassCall of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Digital Deluxe Edit

Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne

Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Master Edition

PlayStation Sale selection

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla reduced to £23.99/$23.99

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition is back on sale for £17.49/$19.99

Lost Judgment down to £29.99/$35.99

Marvel’s Guardians reduced to £29.99/$29.99

Deluxe Edition of Hitman 3 for £37.49/$39.99

The latest PS Sale is running from March 16, 2022 and will finish on March 30, 2022 giving you plenty of time to pick up a few bargains to keep you going over the next few months before the next sale during the summer 2022. For a complete list of all the games available in this months PlayStation Mega Sale jump over to the official PlayStation store by following the link below.

Source : Sony

