PlayStation holiday promotion sale now on offering up to 75% off

If you would like to pick up a few bargains to enjoy on your PlayStation over the holiday season you will be pleased to know that Sony has announced the start of its PlayStation Holiday Sale , offering up to 75% of a selection of titles. Starting today the latest PlayStation game sale will run until January 6, 2023 and Sony says its the store’s “biggest promotion of the year“. Check out a selection of the games on offer below, or jump over to the official PlayStation store for the full extensive list of PlayStation games that have been discounted and are now available to purchase with discounts ranging from 15% up to 75% off.

PlayStation holiday sale 2022

“The January Sale promotion comes to PlayStation Store on Wednesday, December 21. This is our biggest promotion of the year with discounts across a vast number of games and DLC for a limited time*. That includes the likes of FIFA 23 Standard Edition, Horizon Forbidden West Standard Edition, Elden Ring Standard Edition and many more. When we say biggest, we mean it: there are thousands of titles included. There are so many that we struggled to fit all of them into this PS Blog post. You can browse the entire list below, and head to PlayStation Store when the promotion goes live to find out your regional discount. “

Source : Sony





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals