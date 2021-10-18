PlayStation 5 SSD Team T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro Special Series

PlayStation 5 owners considering upgrading their console storage using a new PS5 SSD may be interested to know that hardware manufacturer Team have this week introduced a new PlayStation 5 SSD in the form of the T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro Special Series. The T-FORCE M.2 SSD specifically designed for the PlayStation 5 storage expansion slot provides gamers with the latest PCIe Gen4 x4 interface and offers read/write speeds of up to 7,400 – 7,000 MB/s.

“According to internal testing by the T-FORCE laboratory, the SSD can achieve a read speed of up to 6,600 MB/s when installed on a PS5 and 100 GB worth of games can be transferred from the console to the SSD in just 80 seconds. During the transmission, loading, and playing of games, the SSD can improve cooling by 16% to help gamers save their brilliant gameplay at ultra-fast speeds and ensure an ultimate gaming experience.”

The PS5 SSD offers 4TB storage space, allowing you to store up to 26 AAA games (PS5 NBA 2K21 Size: 150GB). Without ever having to uninstall games from your PlayStation console.

PlayStation 5 SSD unveiled by Team

PCIe Gen4x4 Interface & Crazy Fast Read/ Write Speeds of >7000

Special Edition White Ultra-thin Patented Graphene Cooling Fins with Zero Interference

Ultra-large 4TB Gaming Storage Space

Five-year Warranty for Maximum Protection

Taiwan Invention Patent (number : I703921)

United States Patent (number : US11051392B2)

China Utlity Patent (number : CN 211019739 U)

“The T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro Special Series M.2 SSD is equipped with a white ultra-thin patented heat sink for easy storage expansion on the PS5. The patented graphene dissipation technology (Taiwan Patent No.: I703921; China Patent No.: CN 211019739 U; US Patent No.: US 11,051,392 B2) is designed to be ultra-thin for enough space inside the console for effective ventilation and cooling. Gamers can simply install the SSD for an unimaginable storage and enjoy PS5 games free from storage restraints.”

For more details on the PlayStation 5 SSD unveiled by Team this week jump over to the official product page by following the link below for full specifications and purchasing options.

Source : Team

