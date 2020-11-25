Warframe launches on PlayStation 5 tomorrow

Sheldon Carter COO at Digital Extremes has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to announce Warframe will be available to play on Sony’s next-generation PlayStation 5 games console from tomorrow onwards.

“As we put the finishing touches on Warframe to launch on PlayStation 5 this Thursday, I couldn’t help but think about the journey that led us here. The Warframe experience has always been about our relationship with you, the Tenno.

Your love for the bullet-jump, which came from a player-favorite bug called coptering. Your never-ending desire to play as Umbra, a simple skin you inspired us to transform into one of the game’s best cinematic stories. Your artistic passion for customization that brought player-created artwork into Warframe as TennoGen. Your devotion has kept us working late into the night to make Warframe amazing for you.”

“That’s why entering the PlayStation 5 era feels so momentous. For us, it means bringing nearly eight years of evolutionary content into the future for PS5. It means new players experiencing Warframe for free with a brand new graphics engine, up to 60fps and 4K from the very start. It means PS4 players transitioning seamlessly to an all new generation. And it means all the friends you’ve made sticking together, with PS4 and PS5 gamers playing together with cross-generational play — a first for Warframe.”

Source : PlayStation Blog

