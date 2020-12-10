PlayStation 4 System Software Update 8.03 rolled out

Sony has rolled out an optional system software update this week in the form of version 8.03 which brings with it a new audio option, enabling PlayStation gamers to disable game chat audio. The latest PlayStation 4 system software update is now available to download and builds upon the previous version 8 update that brought a wealth of new features.

“An update to the system software for PlayStation 4 systems was released on 09/12/2020. You can use this to update your system software to version 8.03. Always update your PS4 system to the latest version of the system software. By updating, you can enjoy additional features, improved usability and enhanced security.

Version 8.03 – PS4 VSH 8.03 is an optional update and the following change will be made:

Disable Game Chat Audio has been added under Sound/Devices in the quick menu. If you turn on this setting, game chat audio will be disabled. Your voice won’t be heard, and you won’t hear other players’ voices. This setting doesn’t apply to party chat audio.”

For more details on previous updates and features rolled out in version 8 and above jump over to the official PlayStation support site by following the link below.

Source : PlayStation

