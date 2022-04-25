Playdate console now shipping pre-orders from $179

Those of you that have pre-ordered the Playdate games console complete with handcrank will be pleased to know that Panic has this month started shipping out the unique console to those that pre-ordered when it originally launched. Unfortunately any preorders placed now will start shipping in 2023 as production capacity for 2022 is already full. The small console comes complete with 20 games to enjoy and is available from $179.

If you have not yet been notified of your Playdate shipping Panic says that you will be emailed the moment to your Playdate ships. “We’ll ramp up our shipping volume every day to make sure all of our systems are working smoothly. We think we can get Group One out the door during the next month. And remember, your season of games begins when you set up your Playdate.” Check out the video below to learn more about the latest update.

Playdate console

Earlier this year Panic made available the Playdate SDK enabling developers to create their very own games for the games console The full Playdate Software Development Kit is now available for free to all and can be downloaded from the official website by visiting the link below.

“Playdate is familiar, but unlike anything you’ve ever seen. It has a very special black and white screen – not backlit, but super reflective – that looks way more amazing than you’re probably imagining. An exploded view of the internals of a Playdate device. It also has a peppy little processor, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth (coming soon), and a surprisingly loud loudspeaker.

nd when you’re not using it, the screen doesn’t turn off – it becomes a very nice low-power clock. Thanks to our friends at Teenage Engineering, Playdate looks incredible. It’s colorful. It fits in your pocket. And we worked hard to make sure buttons feel perfectly clicky and that the crank action is silky smooth.”

Source : Panic

