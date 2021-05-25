Antec NeoECO Platinum PSU Series PC power supplies from $165

Antec has unveiled and launch their new Platinum PC power supplies this week in the form of the new Antec NeoECO Platinum PSU Series, with prices starting from $135 for the 650 watt power supply. The Antec NeoECO Platinum power supplies achieve up to 94 per cent efficiency, and feature a server-class LLC design with a synchronous rectification based on a DC-DC topology. The power supplies are fitted with Japanese capacitors to ensure the tightest DC stability and regulation and offer four PCI Express port connectors enable for multi-GPU support if needed.

Features of the new Antec NeoECO Platinum PSU Series PC power supply include :

– Top-grade Japanese capacitors for clean DC-DC performance

– 80 PLUS Platinum certified – up to 94% efficiency, to reduce your electricity bill

– 7-year warranty

– 100% Modular cable management -Improves airflow and reduces clutter

– Zero RPM mode, which uses thermal sensors to activate the fan only when you need it

– 4x PCI-E connectors for multiple GPU support

– Delivers non-stop industrial class performance for high-end computer systems at up to 45°C ambient

“The advanced thermal control with the Zero RPM mode enables to turn the fan off at low loads to provide absolute silence. With the 120 mm silent fan, the NeoEco Platinum can optimize the balance between cooling and noise. This PSU line is engineered according to the newest PSU guidelines and is compatible with the latest generation of CPUs. The fully modular, flat DC cables make builds and upgrades easy, with great-looking results.”

For more information jump over to the official Antec website by following the link below, where the new power supplies are now available to purchase priced at $135 for the 650w, $145 for the 750w and $165 for the 850w.

Source : Antec

