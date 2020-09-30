Build an open source smart garden plant watering system without writing any code

If you are interested in building your very own smart garden watering system, but your code writing skills are not quite up to scratch, you may be interested in a new project published to the hackster.io website. Michael Zanetti has published the open source project which requires no coding and offers remote accessibility thanks to a DIY automated smart irrigation system.

“I’ve been growing some tomatoes, chili peppers and other vegetables on my balcony for a couple of years now and while in general I did reasonably well (I’m really not a gardener but I enjoy figuring out how to make things grow) the biggest issue was really when in August I went abroad for summer holidays and instructed my neighbors to take care of my plants. While they probably did their best, it wasn’t really enough. One year I returned and the tomatoes were close to drying out (reducing the harvest quite a bit), the other year they were flooded. So I decided that this year I’d take care of it myself.”

“There are already plenty of projects on the internet for this sort of thing, nevertheless I want to share my setup as I think it turned out quite well and I hadn’t seen one with a sophisticated app to control it remotely.What makes this one different from most others, is that it can be controlled by an app, will show logs and graphs and is accessible remotely so that one can check up on it while on summer holidays. In addition to that, this was possible without coding at all. I didn’t even need a command line on the Raspberry Pi a single time.”

The tutorial has been classed as an intermediate project and should take approximately 10 hours to complete using a Raspberry Pi Zero mini PC as the main processor.

Source : hackster.io

