Edifier STAX Spirit S5 Wireless Planar Magnetic Headphones

Edifier International, a renowned name in audio electronics, has unveiled its latest innovation: the STAX SPIRIT S5 Wireless Planar Magnetic Headphones. These headphones are designed to deliver an exceptional audio experience, combining advanced technology with luxurious materials. The STAX SPIRIT S5 is a testament to Edifier’s commitment to high-fidelity sound and craftsmanship, inspired by its acquisition of STAX Ltd., a pioneer in electrostatic headphones.

Edifier STAX Spirit S5

Key Takeaways Planar magnetic drivers for superior audio quality

Bluetooth V5.4 technology for seamless connectivity

2nd Gen EqualMass wiring technology for reduced harmonic distortion

Supports multiple audio codecs including LDAC, LHDC, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, and aptX Lossless

Low latency of 89 ms for immersive gaming experience

Simultaneous connection to two Bluetooth devices

Luxurious materials like genuine lambskin earpads and top-grain cowhide earcups

Customizable EQ settings via the EDIFIER ConneX App

The Advantages of Planar Magnetic Drivers

Planar magnetic drivers are a key feature of the STAX SPIRIT S5, setting it apart from conventional dynamic driver headphones. Unlike dynamic drivers, which use a cone-shaped diaphragm driven by a voice coil, planar magnetic drivers feature a flat, thin diaphragm with embedded wires. This design allows for a more uniform and piston-like movement across the entire frequency spectrum, resulting in superior sound reproduction with rich details and impressive transient response.

2nd Gen EqualMass Wiring Technology

Edifier has taken planar magnetic technology a step further with its 2nd Gen EqualMass wiring technology. This innovative approach ensures a uniform driving force across the entire diaphragm by connecting wires of the same width in parallel. The result is a diaphragm that moves with consistent motion and momentum, reducing harmonic distortion to nearly zero. The symmetric wiring structure further enhances the diaphragm’s stability, delivering a more accurate and high-fidelity audio experience.

Production Phase Auto Calibrate

To ensure uniformity in magnetic field strength across each planar magnetic driver, Edifier has developed a proprietary automatic toolset for calibrating and compensating the magnet circuitry during production. This meticulous process guarantees that every set of STAX SPIRIT S5 headphones delivers sound fidelity identical to the original unit crafted by the designer.

Advanced Bluetooth and Codec Support

The STAX SPIRIT S5 supports the latest Bluetooth V5.4 technology, ensuring seamless and stable connectivity. It also supports a wide range of audio codecs under the Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite, including LDAC, LHDC, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, and aptX Lossless. With a bit rate of up to 1.2 Mbps in Bluetooth mode, the S5 delivers high-resolution (24-bit/96 kHz) and low-latency audio, making it ideal for both music and gaming.

Low Latency for Gaming

Thanks to aptX Adaptive codecs, the STAX SPIRIT S5 achieves end-to-end latency as low as 89 ms in Bluetooth mode. This low latency ensures that your audio experience is perfectly synchronized with the action on the screen, providing a totally immersive gaming experience.

Simultaneous Device Connection

The S5 supports simultaneous connection to two Bluetooth audio devices, making it easier to switch between devices like a mobile phone and a laptop. This feature enhances convenience and allows users to work and listen to music simultaneously without any hassle.

The STAX SPIRIT S5 is not just about advanced technology; it also epitomizes elegance and refinement. The headphones are wrapped in genuine lambskin earpads and adorned with top-grain cowhide earcups, ensuring a luxurious feel. The ergonomic design provides a snug and secure fit, allowing for hours of uninterrupted enjoyment without discomfort.

Pricing and Availability

The Edifier STAX SPIRIT S5 Wireless Planar Magnetic Headphones are currently available for $499.99. This price point reflects the premium materials and advanced technology packed into these headphones, making them a worthwhile investment for audiophiles and casual listeners alike.

For those who like to customize their audio experience, the EDIFIER ConneX App offers three kinds of preset EQs and the ability to create a personal EQ to suit your music style. This feature adds another layer of personalization, ensuring that the STAX SPIRIT S5 meets the unique preferences of each user.



