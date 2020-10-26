Pixelblaze V3 wireless LED controller with pattern development engine

Electronic enthusiasts, developers and makers searching for a versatile LED controller which is Wi-Fi enabled and includes a Web-based development environment for live coding, may be interested in the latest version of the Pixelblaze. Pixelblaze V3 makes it fast and fun to write new LED patterns with its web-based live editor and highly optimized expression engine. The latest iteration of Pixelblaze, the Pixelblaze V3, brings more computing power and a smaller form factor so it can be used in even more creative ways, both larger in scope and smaller in size.

Improvements in Pixelblaze V3 include :

– New Pico form factor option

– ESP32 dual-core 240 MHz processors

– Twelve GPIO supporting more analog inputs and/or touch sensors

– 2X to 2.5X faster pattern performance

– 5X more array elements and 2X more global variables available to patterns.

– Faster Wi-Fi, more responsive web interface, and WebSockets API!

– Easier Wi-Fi setup

– New patterns with much improved documentation and comments

“You can store a hundred patterns and write new ones by entering mathematical expressions or code that update live as you type. Pixelblaze was designed to make it easier to both write LED patterns and get an intuitive feel for how code and math impact those patterns.”

“No more time-consuming compile-upload-test cycles! Pixelblaze supports a subset of JavaScript for control-flow, loops, functions, etc., and simple-yet-powerful expression capabilities for generating patterns. It also ships with dozens of patterns, and over 100 compatible patterns are available through an active community of Pixelblaze users.”

Pixelblaze V3 will soon be available by the Crowd Supply website, to register your interest jump over to the official product page to leave your email for availability updates.

Source : Crowd Supply

