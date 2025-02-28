Pixel Display Retro Power Bank with 45W Fast Charging and 70cm Retractable Cable

We’ve all been there—juggling multiple devices that seem to drain their batteries faster than we can charge them. Whether it’s your smartphone running low during an important call, your smartwatch blinking its final warning, or your tablet dying mid-movie, the struggle to keep everything powered up is all too real. And let’s face it, most power banks out there are either too bulky, too basic, or just plain boring. But what if your charging solution didn’t just keep up with your busy lifestyle but also added a little fun and flair to your everyday tech routine?

Enter the SANJINZY 3-in-1 Pixel Display Portable Power Bank—a compact, thoughtfully designed gadget that’s as practical as it is playful. With its retro pixel-style animations and ability to charge up to three devices at once, this power bank is here to simplify your charging woes while putting a smile on your face. Whether you’re at home, on the go, or out exploring the great outdoors, the SANJINZY promises to deliver the power you need with a touch of nostalgic charm. Let’s dive into what makes this power bank a fantastic option for modern tech users.

Pixel Display Portable Power Bank

Early bird backing offers are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $59 or £47 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 51% off the normal retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Key Specifications : Innovative Pixel UI Display with seven dynamic pixel-style animations and real-time battery updates.

Charging versatility with Type-C interface, magnetic charging, and support for up to three devices simultaneously (45W fast charging and 2.5W magnetic charging for smartwatches).

10,000mAh battery capacity for reliable, all-day power on the go.

Lightweight (230g) and portable design with a retractable 70cm cable and durable lanyard for convenience.

Broad compatibility with most Apple and Android smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches supporting magnetic charging.

The SANJINZY 3-in-1 Pixel Display Portable Power Bank combines modern charging technology with a nostalgic design, offering a practical and visually appealing solution for users managing multiple devices. With its retro-inspired pixel animations and versatile charging capabilities, this power bank caters to the needs of tech enthusiasts while adding a touch of vintage charm. Whether charging a smartphone, smartwatch, or tablet, the SANJINZY delivers dependable performance in a compact and stylish package.

If and when the SANJINZY campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2025. To learn more about the SANJINZY power bank with built in cable project glimpse the promotional video below.

Pixel UI Display: A Unique Feature

A standout feature of the SANJINZY is its Pixel UI Display, which sets it apart from conventional power banks. The display showcases seven dynamic pixel-style animations reminiscent of classic video games, blending functionality with aesthetic appeal. Beyond its nostalgic design, the display provides real-time battery level updates, making sure users are always informed about the remaining charge. This thoughtful integration of form and function enhances usability, making the device both practical and enjoyable.

Versatile Charging Capabilities

The SANJINZY excels in charging versatility, supporting up to three devices simultaneously. Key features include:

A Type-C port with a maximum output of 45W for fast charging.

A 2.5W magnetic charging option tailored for smartwatches, offering a seamless and convenient solution.

tailored for smartwatches, offering a seamless and convenient solution. A robust 10,000mAh battery capacity, making sure devices remain powered throughout the day.

This combination of features makes the power bank suitable for a variety of scenarios, whether at home, in the office, or on the go. Its ability to charge multiple devices simultaneously enhances its practicality, particularly for users managing a mix of smartphones, tablets, and wearables.

Portability and Durability

Weighing just 230 grams, the SANJINZY is lightweight and easy to carry, making it an excellent companion for travel, work, or outdoor activities. The inclusion of a retractable 70cm cable adds convenience, allowing users to adjust the cable length as needed while avoiding tangles. Additionally, the durable lanyard enables secure attachment to backpacks or belts, making sure the power bank is always within reach.

Constructed from high-quality materials, the SANJINZY is designed to withstand daily wear and tear as well as the rigors of travel and outdoor use. Its compact and sturdy design ensures reliable performance in various conditions, offering a dependable charging solution for users with active lifestyles.

Broad Compatibility

The SANJINZY power bank is compatible with a wide range of devices, including most Apple and Android smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches that support magnetic charging. This broad compatibility makes it an ideal choice for users juggling multiple devices. Whether powering up a phone, smartwatch, or tablet, the SANJINZY adapts effortlessly to meet diverse charging needs.

With its retro-inspired design, advanced charging features, and portability, the SANJINZY 3-in-1 Pixel Display Portable Power Bank offers a compelling combination of style and functionality. Its thoughtful design and practical features make it a reliable and versatile choice for users seeking a dependable power bank that stands out from the crowd.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in crowd funding campaigns such as those found on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



