Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro & 9 Pro Fold Specs & Details Leaked

The highly anticipated Google Pixel 9 series has been the subject of extensive leaks, providing insights into the upcoming lineup’s design changes, camera improvements, and display enhancements. The series is set to include four models: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the eagerly awaited Pixel 9 Pro Fold. In addition to the external upgrades, the leaks also highlight substantial improvements in RAM and AI capabilities across the lineup.

Pixel 9: Flatter Frame and Enhanced Camera

The Pixel 9 is expected to feature a sleeker design with a flatter frame and a camera visor sporting rounded corners, giving it a fresh and modern look. The device will be available in an array of new colors, including pink, green, cream, and the classic obsidian black. Photography enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the Pixel 9’s camera has been upgraded to a 50MP Sony IMX 858 ultrawide sensor, promising improved image quality and versatility.

The Pixel 9’s display is also set to receive an upgrade, with a slightly larger 6.3-inch screen and increased brightness, reaching up to an impressive 1800 nits. This enhancement will ensure better visibility and a more immersive viewing experience, even in bright outdoor conditions. Other notable features include:

A new ultrasonic fingerprint reader for improved security and convenience

The powerful Tensor G4 chip, which will deliver enhanced performance and efficiency

12GB of RAM to support smooth multitasking and resource-intensive applications

Advanced AI functionalities like Pixel Screenshots and AddMe, further enhancing the user experience

Pixel 9 Pro: Brighter Display and Enhanced Camera Setup

The Pixel 9 Pro shares the same display size as its sibling, the Pixel 9, but takes brightness to the next level with a peak brightness of up to 2500 nits. This model will be available in sophisticated colors such as rose hazel, obsidian, and porcelain, catering to various style preferences.

The camera setup on the Pixel 9 Pro is even more impressive, featuring either a 48MP or 50MP telephoto sensor, providing users with exceptional zoom capabilities for capturing distant subjects with clarity. Selfie enthusiasts will appreciate the 42MP front camera, which ensures high-quality self-portraits and video calls. The Pixel 9 Pro also features 16GB of RAM, likely to support the device’s enhanced AI features and ensure smooth performance during demanding tasks.

One exclusive feature of the Pro models is the inclusion of a temperature sensor, which could potentially enable advanced thermal management and provide users with valuable information about their device’s temperature.

Pixel 9 Pro XL: Larger Display and Faster Charging

For those who prefer a larger screen, the Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a spacious 6.8-inch display, surpassing both the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro in size. Despite the larger screen, the Pixel 9 Pro XL maintains the same impressive specifications as the Pixel 9 Pro, including the powerful Tensor G4 chip and a generous 16GB of RAM.

One notable improvement in the Pixel 9 Pro XL is its battery, which supports faster charging speeds of up to 45W. This feature will allow users to quickly top up their device’s battery, minimizing downtime and ensuring they can stay connected and productive throughout the day.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Refined Design and Improved Durability

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google’s foray into the foldable smartphone market, is set to impress with its refined design. The device features a taller and narrower cover screen, making it more comfortable to hold and use when folded. The inner display has also been improved, offering a larger screen with thinner bezels for a more immersive experience.

Google has addressed concerns about the durability of foldable devices by redesigning the hinge on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, promising better longevity and reliability. The inner display also benefits from super actra technology, resulting in increased brightness and improved visibility.

Under the hood, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is powered by the same Tensor G4 chip found in its siblings and comes with a substantial 16GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking. The camera setup remains largely similar to the original Pixel Fold, with minor upgrades to enhance the overall photography experience.

Pricing and Availability

The official unveiling event for the Pixel 9 series is scheduled for August 13, where Google is expected to provide more details on the devices’ specifications, features, and pricing. Based on the leaks and the impressive upgrades across the lineup, the expected prices for the Pixel 9 series are considered fair and competitive within the market.

As anticipation builds for the Pixel 9 series, it is clear that Google has focused on delivering significant improvements in design, camera performance, display quality, and AI capabilities. With the inclusion of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google is also demonstrating its commitment to innovation and its ability to compete in the growing foldable smartphone market.

Source & Image Credit: ZONEofTECH



