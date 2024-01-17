PITAKA MagEZ Case 4 range for Samsung Galaxy S24 launched

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 range of smartphones will launch later today and PITAKA has launched it new range of cases for the handsets, including the new PITAKA MagEZ Case 4 range of the new Galaxy S24.

The new cases are available for all models of the Galaxy S24, including the Galaxy S24, The Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and they are available in choice of col,ors including, Sunset, Moonrise, and Twill I(Black/Grey).

The phone cases are constructed using Aramid fiber, commonly recognized as Kevlar. This composite material boasts a strength surpassing that of steel while being approximately five times lighter. It’s the same innovative material employed in the manufacture of spacecraft and bulletproof gear. For roughly ten years, PITAKA has specialized in utilizing aramid fiber for their case designs. These cases are expertly crafted through a unique process known as Fusion Weaving, a proprietary technique of PITAKA. This method enables the creation of detailed and seamless patterns on the phone cases. One of the standout features of these cases is their tactile surface, offering a smooth yet secure grip that sets them apart from other phone cases. These cases are compatible with Samsung wireless chargers and PITAKA MagSafe accessories, extending the convenience of effortless snapping and charging not only to iPhone users but also to those with Samsung phones.

You can find out more information about the new range of PITAKA MagEZ Case 4 for the Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones over at the PITAKA website at the link below, pricing for the cases starts at £69.99 in the UK and $69.99 in the USA.

Source PITAKA



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals