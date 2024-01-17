PITAKA MagEZ Case 4 range for Samsung Galaxy S24 launched

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 range of smartphones will launch later today and PITAKA has launched it new range of cases for the handsets, including the new PITAKA MagEZ Case 4 range of the new Galaxy S24.
The new cases are available for all models of the Galaxy S24, including the Galaxy S24, The Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and they are available in choice of col,ors including, Sunset, Moonrise, and Twill I(Black/Grey).
You can find out more information about the new range of PITAKA MagEZ Case 4 for the Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones over at the PITAKA website at the link below, pricing for the cases starts at £69.99 in the UK and $69.99 in the USA.
Source PITAKA
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.