PITAKA Launches Luxurious Luminous Cases and Protective Cases for iPhone 16

Apple’s latest iPhone 16 lineup finally arrived. PITAKA also followed suit with the official release of their iPhone 16 cases, featuring an innovative range of designs: Tactile Woven Cases, Military-Grade Protective Cases, and Ultra-Slim Cases. Each collection represents a leap forward in combining cutting-edge technology with exceptional style.

Tactile Woven Cases

Leading the collection is the PITAKA × Aries × NoProblemo Collaborative Luminous Case. This is PITAKA’s first-ever glowing phone case in partnership with London’s luxurious streetwear brand, Aries. Utilizing advanced Lumintext™ technology, this case integrates luminous fibers with aerospace-grade aramid fiber, creating a stunning glow-in-the-dark effect after absorbing light. Available in three striking colors – NoProblemo, Alien, and Credit Card – this series is a bold statement of personal lifestyle.

In addition to the collaborative luminous case, the Tactile Woven Cases also feature other appealing styles including Over the Horizon, Milky Way Galaxy, Sunset, and Moonrise. Key features of the Tactile Woven Cases include:

Crafted from Aerospace-Grade Aramid Fiber : Offers exceptional strength against everyday wear and tear.

: Offers exceptional strength against everyday wear and tear. Slim and Lightweight Design : Preserves the sleekness of the iPhone 16.

: Preserves the sleekness of the iPhone 16. MagSafe Compatibility : Securely attach to MagSafe chargers and accessories.

: Securely attach to MagSafe chargers and accessories. Unique Woven Texture : Provides both visual appeal and a skin-friendly feel.

: Provides both visual appeal and a skin-friendly feel. Raised Camera Lips: Enhances camera protection.

Military-Grade Protective Cases

The Military-Grade Protective Cases combine aramid fiber with TPU for all-around protection that withstands the toughest conditions like scratches, impacts, and shocks. Having passed rigorous military-grade drop tests MIL-STD-810G, these cases offer superior durability and peace of mind. Despite their robust protection, PITAKA Military-Grade Protective Cases are not as bulky as typical protective cases.

Other features of Military-Grade Protective Cases include:

Metal Button Covers : Ensures enhanced protection and a premium feel.

: Ensures enhanced protection and a premium feel. Raised Camera Lips : Protects the camera from scratches and impacts.

: Protects the camera from scratches and impacts. Rounded Smooth Edges : For comfortable handling.

: For comfortable handling. MagSafe Compatibility : Supports wireless charging and accessories.

: Supports wireless charging and accessories. Available Colors: Classic Black/Grey, Sunset, Moonrise.

Ultra-Slim Cases

For those who prefer a minimalistic design, the Ultra-Slim Cases provide an incredibly slim and light option. Crafted from aramid fiber, these cases are designed to complement the iPhone 16’s sleek profile without adding bulk. Key features include:

Crafted from Aramid Fiber : Offers lightweight yet robust protection.

: Offers lightweight yet robust protection. Incredibly Slim and Light: At a mere 0.81-0.89mm thick and weighing only 14.85-20.85g (depending on models)

At a mere 0.81-0.89mm thick and weighing only 14.85-20.85g (depending on models) Raised Camera Lips : Guards the camera against damage.

: Guards the camera against damage. MagSafe Compatibility : Compatible with MagSafe and wireless charging.

: Compatible with MagSafe and wireless charging. Available Colors: Black/Grey, Ocean Blue, Forest Green.

About PITAKA

PITAKA, a lifestyle brand focusing on material innovation and humanistic spirit, links cutting-edge materials and manufacturing techniques to daily supplies, and thus the world of fashion, design, culture, and creativity.

In the ancient Sanskrit language, PITAKA referred to the basket, implying diversification, inclusiveness, wisdom, and delivery. Their goal is to build daily equipment rich in wisdom, embrace diverse modern lifestyles, and light up inspiration for simple life by delivering fluid, interesting, and sustainable aesthetics of life to modern people who advocate minimalism and spiritual pursuit.

