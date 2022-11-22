Pininfarina Battista has some impressive performance (Video)

We have seen some photos and details of the new Pininfarina Battista and now the company has finally unveiled some performance figures for the car.

The new Pininfarina Battista comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 1.86 seconds, this is 0 to 100km/h, and it also has a 0 to 200 km/h time of just 4.75 seconds.

Luxury Italian carmaker Automobili Pininfarina has confirmed the Battista hyper GT’s performance credentials by revealing its record-breaking official acceleration and braking figures for the first time.

The pure-electric Battista’s unique launch control technology contributes to Formula 1 car-beating acceleration, with 0-60mph achieved in 1.79s, 0-100km/h completed in 1.86s, 0-120mph executed in 4.49s and 0-200 km/h obliterated in just 4.79 seconds. A car as fast as Battista demands strong stopping power and official tests confirm Battista is the fastest braking EV in the world, completing 100-0 km/h in just 31 metres.

The confirmed figures have been revealed as the Battista makes its dynamic debut in the Middle East, showcasing its unrivalled dynamic capabilities on track at the Dubai Autodrome in the United Arab Emirates. An exciting short film showcasing Battista’s unparalleled performance from 0-200km/h can be viewed here.

You can find out more details about the new Pininfarina Battista over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Pininfarina





