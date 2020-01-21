PinePhone $149 Linux smartphone starts shipping

After a slight delay the $149 PinePhone Linux smartphone has now started shipping to customers who have been pre-ordering the unique smartphone since it was made available back in November 2019. PINE64’s Lukasz Erecinski explained in an update, “we’re now ready and I am happy to confirm that PinePhones will begin shipping on January 17th, 2020,” – “The dispatch process will take a couple of days, however, so your unit may ship anytime between the 17th and 25th. At any rate, you’ll have your PinePhone soon.”

Pine64 has equipped the Linux smartphone with an Allwinner A64 Quad Core SoC with Mali 400 MP2 GPU supported by 2GB of LPDDR3 RAM together with 16GB eMMC of on-board storage and a large 5.95″ LCD 1440×720, 18:9 aspect ratio protected with hardened glass. A few points to remember before purchasing your hundred and $149 smartphone :

– The “BraveHeart” Limited Edition PinePhones are aimed solely for developer and early adopter. More specifically, only intend for these units to find their way into the hands of users with extensive Linux experience and an interest in Linux-on-phone.

– The “BraveHeart” Edition PinePhone does not come with default OS build installed, user needs to install their owns favorite build. Most of the OS builds are still in beta stage.

– Estimate dispatch in mid January 2020

Specifications of the PinePhone Linux smartphone include :

– Allwinner A64 Quad Core SoC with Mali 400 MP2 GPU

– 2GB of LPDDR3 RAM

– 5.95″ LCD 1440×720, 18:9 aspect ratio

– Bootable Micro SD

– 16GB eMMC

– HD Digital Video Out

– USB Type C (Power, Data and Video Out)

– Quectel EG-25G with worldwide bands

– WiFi: 802.11 b/g/n, single-band, hotspot capable

– Bluetooth: 4.0, A2DP

– GNSS: GPS, GPS-A, GLONASS

– Vibrator

– RGB status LED

– Selfie and Main camera (2/5Mpx respectively)

– Main Camera: Single OV6540, 5MP, 1/4″, LED Flash

– Selfie Camera: Single GC2035, 2MP, f/2.8, 1/5″

– Sensors: accelerator, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, ambient light

– 3 External Switches: up down and power

– HW switches: LTE/GNSS, WiFi, Microphone, Speaker, Cameras

– Samsung J7 form-factor 3000mAh battery

– Case is matte black finished plastic

– Headphone Jack

Source: Pine64

