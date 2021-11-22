Pico Barcode Raspberry Pi HAT reads 20 different barcode symbiology

Raspberry Pi enthusiast Om Singh based in London has created a new Pico Barcode Raspberry Pi HAT capable of reading 20 different Barcode Symbiology and is based on the DE2120 Barcode Scanner offering both 1D and 2D scanning. Equipped with an on-board micro-USB port the Pico Barcode HAT has this week launched via Kickstarter and offers a great way to add extra interaction to your applications and business solutions.

features include :

– 1D/2D/QR Code/Data Matrix/MSI

– Onboard Micro-USB port

– Support USB Barcode Information Transmission

– Reads 20 Different Barcode symbology

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $47 or £35 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The Pico Barcode Scanner makes it simple to explore all of the DE2120’s features without having to deal with complicated wires. Through appropriate drive circuits, a buzzer and status LED are attached to the module, and a push button tactile switch is provided on the trigger pin. The DE2120 barcode scanner module from DYScan is included on the Pico Barcode HAT, which is a robust and compact barcode scanner board. The DE2120 uses a camera and on-board image processing to recognize and decode everything from UPC codes to QR codes by reading 20 distinct barcode symbologies (both 1D and 2D). Pico Barcode has two LEDs: one for illumination and the other for projecting the red line seen on laser scanners.”

With the assumption that the Pico Barcode crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Pico Barcode Raspberry Pi HAT project review the promotional video below.

“Barcode scanners might be overlooked in the industrial operations but they are actually more essential in managing the business operations than we ever think of. Pico Barcode HAT is designed dedicatedly to make the process smoother with the saving of time and money.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the Raspberry Pi HAT, jump over to the official Pico Barcode crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

