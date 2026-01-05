A Smarter Way to Communicate: a Distraction-Light Phone and a Power-Boosting Keyboard

What if the devices you use every day could help you work smarter, not harder? Clicks explains how their latest innovations, the Power Keyboard and Communicator, are designed to make that a reality. In a world filled with distractions and constant connectivity, these creations aim to redefine productivity by offering smarter, more streamlined ways to interact with technology. From a keyboard that doubles as a power source to a communication device built for focus and security, these innovations promise to help you cut through the noise and take control of your workflow. Imagine reducing digital clutter and working with greater intention—that’s the vision driving these thoughtfully designed solutions.

This overview dives into how these products are reshaping the way we approach efficiency and multitasking. The Power Keyboard’s versatile design supports seamless transitions between devices, while the Communicator’s focus-first features address the challenges of staying connected without sacrificing clarity or privacy. Whether you’re intrigued by their unique functionality or curious about how they tackle everyday frustrations, these devices offer a fresh approach to staying productive in a fast-paced, tech-driven world.

Clicks Productivity Devices Overview

Clicks Power Keyboard: A Dual-Purpose Solution for Modern Workflows

The Clicks Power Keyboard is a multifunctional device that combines the convenience of a universal Bluetooth keyboard with the practicality of a built-in power bank. Designed for portability and compatibility, it works seamlessly with both Apple and Android devices, supporting multiple Bluetooth profiles to enable effortless switching between gadgets. This makes it an ideal tool for professionals who frequently alternate between devices during their workflows.

Key features include a sliding keyboard design with dedicated number keys and additional symbols, catering to users who prioritize precision and speed. The adjustable sliders allow the keyboard to securely hold various phone sizes, making it suitable for smartphones, tablets, and even virtual reality (VR) environments. By replacing on-screen keyboards, the Power Keyboard not only frees up valuable screen space but also enhances typing accuracy. Additionally, its integrated power bank ensures your devices remain charged, making it a reliable companion for on-the-go productivity.

The keyboard’s compact design ensures it fits easily into your bag, while its durable build provides long-lasting performance. Whether you’re working remotely, traveling, or managing multiple devices, the Power Keyboard offers a practical solution to streamline your workflow.

Clicks Communicator: A Device for Focused and Secure Communication

The Clicks Communicator is a purpose-built device designed to minimize distractions and optimize communication. Its ergonomic design draws inspiration from classic communication tools, featuring a physical keyboard with touch-sensitive scrolling and customizable shortcuts. These features make it particularly effective for text-heavy tasks such as messaging, emailing, and note-taking.

To help you maintain focus, the Communicator includes a signal light for notifications and a kill switch to activate focus mode, making sure only essential alerts reach you. This feature is especially useful for professionals who need uninterrupted time to concentrate on critical tasks. The device also supports speech-to-text and voice commands, allowing hands-free operation for added convenience.

Privacy and security are central to the Communicator’s design. Equipped with Android Strongbox compatibility and robust data encryption, it safeguards your sensitive information. The device also offers expandable storage via a microSD slot and retains a 3.5mm headphone jack for users who prefer traditional connectivity. For added personalization, interchangeable covers in various colors and materials allow you to customize the device to suit your style.

The Communicator’s compact size and lightweight build make it easy to carry, while its intuitive interface ensures a seamless user experience. Whether you’re managing professional communications or personal messages, this device helps you stay connected without compromising your focus or security.

Accessibility and User-Centric Design

Both the Power Keyboard and Communicator reflect Clicks’ commitment to inclusivity and user-focused design. Accessibility features, such as enhancements for low-vision users, ensure these devices are easy to use for a wide range of individuals. The Communicator’s curated messaging hub, integrated with the Niagara Launcher, simplifies communication by organizing messages into a streamlined interface, reducing clutter and improving usability.

Clicks has actively incorporated user feedback into the development of these products, addressing common challenges such as distractions, inefficient workflows, and limited device compatibility. By prioritizing intentional design, these tools empower you to take control of your technology use, helping you achieve your goals more effectively. Whether you’re a professional managing a busy schedule or someone seeking to reduce digital overwhelm, these devices offer practical solutions tailored to modern needs.

Availability and Pricing

The Clicks Power Keyboard is set to launch this spring at a retail price of $119, with pre-orders available for $79. The Clicks Communicator will follow later in the year, priced at $499, with early bird pricing starting at $399. These products underscore Clicks’ dedication to delivering high-quality, purpose-built technology that meets the demands of today’s users.

By offering competitive pricing and early access discounts, Clicks ensures these devices are accessible to a broad audience. Whether you’re investing in tools for professional use or personal productivity, these products provide excellent value for their functionality and design.

