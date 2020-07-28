Phone Toaster wireless charger, sanitizer, Bluetooth speaker, alarm clock and more

Smartphone owners searching for a slightly more unique wireless charger than the standard desktop slab, may be interested in a new multifunctional 5-in-1 smartphone charger called the Phone Toaster. Not only will the device wirelessly charge your mobile but also cleans it making sure it is sanitized for use.



Launched via Kickstarter this month the unique Phone Toaster is now available to back with earlybird pledges starting from just $79 or roughly £62. If all goes to plan and the crowdfunding campaign is successful worldwide shipping is expected to take place during November 2020.

“It’s designed to make phone sanitization a daily habit without any fuss. Effortlessly sanitize every time you charge your phone. Whether you need a midday battery boost or an overnight charge.”

Features of the Phone Toaster :

– Get a power boost with Qi-compatible fast wireless charging.

– Listen to your favorites with its high-quality Bluetooth speaker.

– Charge a second device with its high-speed external USB port.

– Keep time with its analog alarm clock with mood light.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals