MOFO slimline, foldaway phone stand

MOFO has created a slimline, foldaway phone stand that can be easily attached to your existing phone case allowing you to view media in comfort from any flat surface. The versatile phone stand features a lightweight, minimalist design and is easy to deploy when needed.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $19 or £14 (depending on current exchange rates). If the MOFO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the MOFO phone stand project view the promotional video below.

“The MOFO foldable phone stand enables you to stand up your smartphone in both vertical or horizontal ways. In addition, you can insert a card within the pocket of the stand, so that you can carry your bank card, student card, ID card, etc. with you all the time. “

” The leather used in the foldable phone stand makes it lightweight on your device and also gives it great heat dissipation. The length of the phone stand is 10cm and the width is 6cm, making it compatible with all the phones. Either you are using iPhone or Android, etc., this is the must-have for you.”

“The MOFO accessory comes with adhesive tape that you can stick to the back of your device or case. We all know MagSafe is only exclusive to those who own an iPhone 12, etc. But this foldable design is compatible with all the devices, and the sticker is really strong so that it won’t fall off. “

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the phone stand, jump over to the official MOFO crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

