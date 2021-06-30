Loop Twist minimalist bicycle handlebar phone mount

Cyclists searching for an easy-to-use rotating bicycle phone mount may be interested in the new and aptly named Loop Twist handlebar mount. The second generation design builds on the original which was also successfully launched via crowdfunding in 2020. Listening to customer feedback the design team at AW based in London have now created new phone mount, that doesn’t compromise the look of your bike but keeps your expensive phone in place even over the most uneven terrain.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $61 or £45 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 31% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Loop Twist campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Loop Twist bicycle phone mount project play the promotional video below.

“We love exploring on our bikes and smartphones let us do it quicker and easier than ever. But all of the phone holders out there were cheap and bulky plastic holders or need special cases just to work. We’re all guilty of using our phones en route to navigate, even though we know it’s dangerous. Current phone holders on the market are ugly or need special cases just to work. We listened to your feedback, and now you can use all your favourite phone navigation and training apps in either portrait or landscape mode.”

“We wanted to make Loop Mount Twist for everyone, whatever their journey or setup. It works with any mainstream smartphone, bike or bars. There are a few exceptions, for things like aerobars and military style phone cases. We designed Loop for every type of journey from road or dutch bikes to bumpy journeys on a gravel bike. But we don’t recommend it for mountain biking, doing jumps or BMX.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the bicycle phone mount, jump over to the official Loop Twist bicycle handlebar phone mount crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals