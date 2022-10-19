Turtle Beach Atom phone controller $100

The new Turtle Beach Atom phone controller is priced at $100 and has been designed to provide gamers with a “familiar feel” offering ergonomic controls perfect for longer gaming sessions. Equipped with a rechargeable battery capable of providing up to 20 hours of play. When flat the battery can be charged from 0 to 100% in just 2.5 hours and using the companion application enables gamers to configure additional features.

The new phone controller from Turtle Beach there’s not available to purchase in three different colors: black and yellow, black and teal, and red and black And is now available to pre-order priced at $99.99. Worldwide availability and shipping is expected to commence on November 14, 2022.

“More and more, mobile gaming is becoming part of everyday life and our Atom Controller makes it easy for gamers to pick up and go without sacrificing quality controls,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “The continued positive reception to our console, PC, and now mobile controller products has been great. Expanding our portfolio to reach mobile gamers is another testament to Turtle Beach’s commitment to growing our share of the overall controller market. Atom is the latest in our expanded lineup of controllers launching this year, with more to come.”

Complimentary Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Includes a 1-month free subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, giving players access to an expansive library of games that work perfectly with the Atom Controller.

Compact & Comfortable: Magnetically connects into a compact, convenient shape to fit in a pocket, or in its included carrying bag. Plus, an ergonomic handle shape and console-style controls provide a familiar console experience for mobile.

Low-Latency Connectivity: Connects lag-free to Android 8.0+ phones via low-latency Bluetooth, while the two independent modules connect to each other using Turtle Beach’s proprietary 2.4 GHz wireless link.

Built for Cloud Gaming: Take the console experience on-the-go and play familiar mobile games on the cloud using Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now Steam Link, and more.

Console Level Controls: Equipped with full-size thumb sticks, a D-Pad, bumpers, triggers, and ABXY buttons, plus view and menu buttons for precise responsive controls on any cloud streaming title. The Designed for Xbox version also has an Xbox Guide button.

Adjustable Phone Clamps: An ingenious two-piece controller design has integrated phone clamps with a depth range of 67-92 mm, snugly fitting any size Android smartphone while in its case.

More Gaming, Less Charging: Each controller module is powered by its own battery, providing 20-hours total battery life on a single charge. Recharge in just 2.5 hours using the supplied USB-C cable.

Ergonomic Design: A comfortable shape with familiar console controls keeps hands comfortable over long gaming sessions.

Atom Companion App: Download the upcoming Atom Controller companion app from the Play Store to configure additional features, discover new games to play, and update firmware.

