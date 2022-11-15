Turtle Beach Atom Android phone gaming controller $100

Turtle Beach has introduced its new Atom phone controller consisting of two independent modules that stay connected wirelessly when used with the companies proprietary 2.4 GHz wireless link. Designed to support all Android 8.0+ phones, and equipped with adjustable spring-loaded clamps the phone controller can be used with almost any case and features an Xbox Guide button plus a complimentary 1-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Making it a great phone controller to enjoy mobile cloud gaming wherever you maybe.The Atom Controller is available in Black and Teal and Red versions, and all three colorways are available from today from worldwide, retailers and partners priced at $100.

“Mobile gaming is an increasingly larger share of overall gaming, and our Atom Controller lets mobile gamers enjoy their favorite games with grips that feel great in their hands, and it’s easy to pack and go,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “We’re driven by the continued great reception to our growing controller portfolio, which pushes us to create additional products that stand out and deliver an advantage. Beyond its unique packable design, the Atom’s ergonomic grips are thicker and more robust than what’s currently on the market, providing extended comfort while gaming and an overall great feeling in-hand so you can focus on winning.”

Atom phone controller

“The Atom Controller brings the familiar console-style controller feel to mobile gamers, and the ergonomic handles keep hands relaxed and comfortable for hours. A reliable 20-hour battery charges up in just over two hours, and the upcoming Atom Controller companion app will let gamers configure additional features and search for new games.”

Complimentary Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Includes a 1-month free subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, giving players access to an expansive library of games that work perfectly with the Atom Controller.

Complimentary subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is only available with the Designed for Xbox Atom Controller in Black and Yellow.

Low-Latency Connectivity: Connects lag-free to Android 8.0+ phones via low-latency Bluetooth, while the two independent modules connect to each other using Turtle Beach’s proprietary 2.4 GHz wireless link.

Built for Cloud Gaming: Take the console experience on-the-go and play familiar mobile games on the cloud using Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now Steam Link, and more.

Console Level Controls: Equipped with full-size thumb sticks, a D-Pad, bumpers, triggers, and ABXY buttons, plus view and menu buttons for precise responsive controls on any cloud streaming title. The Designed for Xbox version also has an Xbox Guide button.

Adjustable Phone Clamps: A unique two-piece controller design has integrated phone clamps with a depth range of 67-92 mm, snugly fitting any size Android smartphone while in its case.

More Gaming, Less Charging: Each controller module is powered by its own battery, providing 20-hours total battery life on a single charge. Recharge in just 2.5 hours using the supplied USB-C cable.

Ergonomic Design: A comfortable shape with familiar console controls keeps hands comfortable over long gaming sessions.

Atom Companion App: Download the upcoming Atom Controller companion app from the Play Store to configure additional features, discover new games to play, and update firmware.

Source : Turtle Beach





