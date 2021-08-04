OtterBox MagSafe Mobile Gaming Clip for phone controllers

Phone gamers looking for a more convenient way to use a games controller while playing games on their phone, may be interested in the Otterbox MagSafe Mobile Gaming Clip launch this week and now available to purchase priced at $39.95. The Mobile Gaming Clip has been specifically designed to be used with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controllers, Xbox One controller, Xbox Elite wireless controller Series 2 and the OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell.

The OtterBox Mobile Gaming Clip will definitely provide more precision and accuracy when using your phone to play cloud stream games return becoming more available thanks to Microsoft’s new Cloud gaming service.

Features of the OtterBox MagSafe Mobile Gaming Clip include :

– Designed for seamless interaction with MagSafe technology

– Precision-fit clip stays out of the way of Xbox controller features

– Unlimited one-handed angle adjustment and tilt provides non-stop gaming comfort

– Optimal controller balance reduces wrist stress

– Clip detaches for table-top stand

– Foldable clip lies flat and nests seamlessly in OtterBox Carry Case for easy storage and transportation

– With strong magnetic alignment and attachment, phone is secure and stable for confident gameplay

– Easy to install and remove

– Legendary durable OtterBox protection

– Limited lifetime warranty and hassle-free customer experience

“Game anywhere with the OtterBox Mobile Gaming Clip for MagSafe, featuring one-handed angle adjustment and tilt for non-stop gaming comfort. This Xbox phone clip is designed for seamless interaction with Apple MagSafe technology and to ensure zero interference with your Xbox controller functions.”

For phone compatibility jump over to the official OtterBox website by following the link below.

Source : Mac Rumours : OtterBox

