Philips launches three new NeoPix home projectors

Philips has announced that it is launching three new NeoPix home projectors, The NeoPixe Easy 2+, NeoPix Prime 2 and the NeoPix Ultra.

These three new NeoPix projectors come with a number of upgrades over the previous models, they are designed for gaming, watching movies and more.

“This year, we have decided to push the limits even further by bringing the PicoPix Collection’s premium features to our NeoPix collection. Our customers can now enjoy our smart Philips OS with pre-loaded apps, Wi-Fi Dual Band for maximum speed, Bluetooth, a new light engine delivering better color and contrast, upgraded resolution up to True Full HD and a brand-new AirMote control for a super easy navigation.”

The NeoPix Prime 2 and Ultra 2 get smart image correction, including a 4-corner correction to place it wherever you want in the room, digital zoom, and projector settings appearing on the top of every content. The Philips OS will constantly evolve, adding brand new features and extra apps via Wi-Fi.

You can find out more details about these new NeoPix projectors over at Philips at the link below, the NeoPix Easy2+will retail for $149, the NeoPix Prime 2 $199 and the NeoPix Ultra 2 $329.

Source Philips

