Petsagram pet GPS collar and more

Animal owners searching for a pet GPS collar might be interested in the aptly named Petsagram which is now available at an 18% discount via Indigogo. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the pet GPS tracker which not only provides location data but also includes a solar charger and other sensors.



Instead of a regular SIM, change your operator anytime without changing the physical card inside the Tracker, it’s safe anywhere and anytime.The GPS does not require the user to transmit any data, and it operates independently of any telephonic or internet reception.

“Meet the Worlds First GPS Tracker, that uses Sensors for Detecting Fire Danger Conditions and works as well as using Solar Batteries. Study shows, that every year Fire makes more and more damage to the worldwide Animals. Estimated more than 1 billion have died last year among yet only in Australia’s fires. It’s really responsible and serious challenge for our Petsagram Team to be prepared for coming climate changes for our loved Animals and Pets.”

“From the beginning, our mission has been serving animals and creating the product that can guard and improve their lives. We are working to make a device, that can be ecologically clean, use solar energy, detect danger conditions ` like Fire. Animals needs our protection and servant. Let’s do that.”

Source : Indiegogo

