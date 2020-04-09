Petkix AI pet camera from $148

A new pet camera has launched by Indiegogo this month called Petkix offering a smart pet camera equipped with artificial intelligence and a companion smartphone application that allows you to control the camera from wherever you may be. If you need to monitor your pet during the day the Petkix offers an easy way to use your smartphone as a window into their lives.

Early bird pledges are available offering a massive 40% discount with prices starting from roughly $148 or £120, with worldwide delivery expected to take place during May 2020.

“Our 4-legged friends need us around to be happy and cheerful, which is why pet cameras at home are helpful. These are great ways to watch over, play, train, feed and simply take care of them the best that we can even when we aren’t available. Petkix is the world’s only AI pet camera that lets dogs and cats control it. When Petkix’s AI mode is turned on, your paws can control Petkix by their signals. You can customize the triggers as well.”

To learn more about the Petkix pet camera jump over to the official Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign page where a full list of all available pledge options is available.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals