Vertical Office personal workspace

If you are searching for a way to work almost anywhere you might be interested in a new personal workspace called the Vertical Office. Specifically designed to transform any space into a comfortable working environment with added privacy. Created by the designers at Beblau the Vertical Office features storage for all your most essential items as well as a smart mat that can be used as a mouse mat or writing area. The portable workstation features a stand-up desk organiser that is both flexible and lightweight for easy storage and mobility. Use the mat on your lap, table, desk or coffeeshop bar.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $52 or £44 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“BEBLAU is a Kickstarter born company. Thanks to more than 7000 people who helped us launch our products, we have successfully delivered more than 20.000 products from our previous crowdfunding campaigns. We still believe that we are all digital nomads, moving constantly from one place to another: from a meeting room to the desk, to a cafeteria, to another meeting room…because the way we work is changing, and that mobility, flexibility and working from anywhere are fundamental aspects of our daily work life.”

Personal workspace

“Since the pandemic and the raise of home office, this is becoming the norm. As a brand focused on designing “Smart solutions for digital nomads” we want to continue developing solutions to make life easier, smarter and more flexible with sleek and stylish designs. We hope you like it and find it as useful as we do :)”

With the assumption that the Vertical Office crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Vertical Office personal workspace project check out the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the personal workspace, jump over to the official Vertical Office crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





