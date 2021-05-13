ERGO Posture Pro for perfect posture all day

If your posture could do with a little improvement, you may be interested in a new powerful support designed to provide you with the perfect posture. The ERGO Posture Pro posture support has this month launched via Kickstarter and already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 220 backers. “95% of all back pain can be prevented with correct spinal alignment” say the develop and team behind the posture support system which has been designed to instantly improve ergonomics and back supporting any chair, standing desk at home or work.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $96 or £71 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Ergo Posture Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Ergo Posture Pro Posture support project review the promotional video below.

“95% of all back pain can be prevented with correct spinal alignment, but maintaining that perfect alignment is easier said than done! Let the ERGO Posture Pro do it for you! No more back pain, tense muscle groups, and slouching appearance.”

“On its own or attached to any style or brand of backpack, The ERGO Posture Pro effortlessly improves your alignment by lifting up to 70 lbs of pressure off your back.”

“The ERGO Posture Pro is a system of custom designed, one of a kind, unique modular parts. The parts are designed to articulate and interact, allowing for one size fits all, full adjustability. Any part can easily be replaced if damaged”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the posture support, jump over to the official Ergo Posture Pro crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

