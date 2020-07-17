Penrose Wireless Planar Magnetic gaming headset $249

Audeze has announced the launch of its new Penrose Wireless Planar Magnetic Headset priced at $249as a limited time preorder price saving you 16% of the recommended retail price of $299 which will take effect after the pre-ordering window closes. The new headset is available as the Penrose X for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC and the Penrose for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and Mac. “Audeze engineers the world’s best audio gear for gamers, audiophiles, and professionals worldwide”.

Features of the high-end low-latency wireless Planar Magnetic Gaming Headset include:

– Audeze 100mm planar magnetic drivers

– Lossless 2.4GHz low-latency connection

– Bluetooth 5.0 (SBC and AAC)

– Detachable broadcast quality microphone

– Comfortable memory foam padding

“Audeze’s patented planar magnetic driver technology sets the standard for audio clarity and detail. Our Fluxor magnet array delivers double the power of other Neodymium headphone drivers, while our Fazor™ waveguides and Uniforce™ voice coils reduce distortion to near zero.

“Penrose and Penrose X feature a high performance dual wireless connection. Players can connect to their console or desktop over lossless, low latency 2.4GHz wireless using the included USB dongle. The onboard Bluetooth 5.0 can be paired simultaneously with 2.4GHz wireless, so players can chat from their mobile device without interrupting their gameplay experience.”

Source : Audeze

